E3 2017 Attendance Revealed, Future In LA Uncertain

E3 2017 ends today, June 15, and as expected, it was a big show in terms of attendance. Attendance for 2017 was 68,400, a figure that includes the 15,000 public tickets that were sold this year for the first time in the event's history. This is up from 50,300 at E3 2016.

E3 2018 will be held June 12-14, 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The show will stay in Los Angeles through 2019, but it remains to be seen what will happen after that.

ESA CEO Mike Gallagher said in a roundtable interview attended by GameSpot this week that the organization may pursue other options if the Los Angeles Convention Center does not modernize and upgrade the facility. In particular, Gallagher said he hopes the convention center will undergo renovations to increase the floor space and make the hall more contiguous. There are two main halls--West and South--and they are separated by lengthy hallway.

The ESA did not mention in its press release if it will sell public tickets in 2017. At the roundtable interview, Gallagher said the ESA will gather feedback about this year's show from attendees and publishers before making announcements about the format for 2018's event.

