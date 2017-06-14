The Highs, Lows, And Biggest Games Of EA's E3 2017 Press Conference

Like last year, Electronic Arts was the first company out of the gate to host a press conference at this year's E3. The company is not officially a part of E3 itself; it instead chose to again showcase its games through an event open to the public called EA Play. This took place in the days prior to E3 proper, with the highlight being the company's press conference on Saturday.

In this feature we lay out some of our favorite moments from the show, a few of the things we wish EA had done differently, and a handful of its biggest games. This is the spot for a high-level analysis of all things EA had at E3.

