The Highs And Lows Of Sony's E3 2017

  2. Highlights: Days Gone shows gameplay depth.
  3. Highlights: Monster Hunter: World breaks the franchise mold.
  4. Highlights: Shadow of the Colossus is new again.
  5. Needs improvement: Technical issue kick off the presser.
  6. Needs improvement: PSVR was mostly lacking.
  7. Needs improvement: The absence of The Last of Us: Part II.
  8. Needs improvement: Chun-Li in Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite
  9. Biggest games: More God of War, more mystery.
  10. Biggest games: Spider-Man appears to be in Insomniac's good hands.
  11. Biggest games: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy flexes its muscles
Save for some technical streaming issues at the start of its press conference, Sony had a solid E3 2017. While its reliance on known quantities made its press briefing less memorable than its last two E3 showings, it proved that there's a lot to be excited about from a new Uncharted to more God of War. Even though there wasn't anything worthwhile on the hardware side, PlayStation is well-positioned for a packed 2017 holiday and an equally promising early 2018.

However, there's always room for improvement. In this feature we lay out some of our favorite moments from the show, a few of the things we wish Sony had done differently, and a handful of Sony's biggest games. This is the spot for a high-level analysis of all things Sony had at E3.

To get more information about all of Sony E3 announcements, check our our roundup of all of the news and from the Sony press conference, all of the new Sony trailers, and a list of all the Sony games shown at the show!

And for our analysis of the other press conferences, check out the roundup of right here of all the highs, lows, and biggest games for the other big publishers and developers, including Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo.

