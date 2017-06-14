The Highs, Lows, And Biggest Games Of Microsoft's E3 2017

Microsoft's E3 2017 briefing took place earlier this week, delivering a lot of big news, game reveals, new trailers, and more. But it also finally revealed Xbox One X, its most powerful console yet. Suffice to say, there was a lot to see.

In this feature we go over our favorite moments from the show, a few of the things we wish Microsoft had done differently, and a handful of its biggest games. This is the spot for a high-level analysis of all things Microsoft had at E3.

