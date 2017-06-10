E3 2017: BioWare's New IP, Anthem, Announced With First Trailer

BioWare's new IP was revealed today during EA's E3 2017 press conference, and the game is called Anthem. The first trailer revealed that it's a sci-fi title involving some kind of Game of Thrones-esque wall that keeps people safe from an evil that lies beyond. "Out there, you either live with the choices you make, or die trying to change them," a mysterious narrator says.

The first gameplay reveal for Anthem will come during Microsoft's Xbox E3 press conference on Sunday, June 11. Anthem's platforms have not been announced, but it is presumably in the works for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Xbox One seems like a particularly safe assumption, given the game's showing at Microsoft's briefing. You can check out today's teaser above.

Prior to its E3 reveal today, Anthem had only been described as an action IP "built around a live service" that features a "disruptive new social design." An effort to bulk up that part of the game was cited for a delay that pushed the game back to the current fiscal year, which runs through March 2018. The game is in development at BioWare Edmonton, the studio best known for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Anthem was one of two surprises EA had in store for today's press conference, as we also saw the formal unveiling of A Way Out, an intriguing new co-op game from the director of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. We also got some word about new maps on the way to Battlefield 1. Check out our EA Play press conference roundup for all the news, or head to GameSpot's E3 hub for all of our event coverage.