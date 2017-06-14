E3 2017: The Highs, Lows, and Biggest Games

After a week of big announcements, reveals, and trailers, E3 2017 is finally coming to an end. We covered all the big press conferences and now we're ready to weigh in on how all the big companies did in their press conferences, including the highlights, the things we'd wish they'd done better, and the biggest games.

Here are the highs, lows, and biggest games for:

Sony -- Shadow of the Colossus remake, God of War, and more.

Microsoft -- Xbox One X finally announced and detailed.

Nintendo -- Metroid Prime 4.

EA -- Star Wars: Battlefront II details, BioWare's new IP!

Ubisoft -- Beyond Good & Evil 2!

Bethesda -- The Evil Within 2, Wolfenstein II, and more.

