E3 2017: Xbox One X Is Now The Name Of Project Scorpio, Microsoft Reveals

After a long stretch of being referred to as Project Scorpio, Microsoft has finally announced a final name for its souped-up Xbox One console. As part of its E3 2017 press conference, the company revealed many new details about the system, including its name: Xbox One X.

It's the most powerful console to date, equipped with an eight-core CPU, a six-teraflop GPU, and 12GB of GDDR5 RAM. Xbox One X will render 4K resolution and perform supersampling on 1080p displays. It's also the smallest form factor for an Xbox console yet. The system launches in November.

