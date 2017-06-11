E3 2017: Forza 7 Revealed, Runs At Native 4K/60FPS

Today during Microsoft's E3 2017 briefing, the company announced Forza Motorsport 7, the next entry in the company's mainline racing series.

As rumored, the game is due out on October 3 for Xbox One and PC. Like every Xbox One game, it will also play on the Xbox One X, featuring better-looking graphics.

The game runs at a native 4K resolution, at 60 FPS. The game has "shocking levels of detail," according to Turn 10's Dan Greenawalt. There are more than 700 cars in the game.

Some other details from Forza 7 include:

The 2018 Porsche GT 911 2RS is included

There are 4.8 million active players for Forza across all platforms

The Hafeet Mountain Pass is in the game

There is a weather system, and the rain looks really good.

"We've made racing more dynamic and surprising," Microsoft says.

Dynamic puddles grow in rain. Dark skies open up and change as sun comes up.

A new trailer was released during the Xbox E3 briefing; we'll add it here soon.

