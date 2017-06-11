E3 2017: Everything We Know About Xbox One X

Microsoft has finally pulled the curtain on Project Scorpio and unveiled it as the Xbox One X. It was shown off in its entirety at Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference running several games. While we saw its technical specifications revealed back in April, we now have more details on what the upgraded console offers.

Hardware and Tech Specs

Xbox One X is equipped with a system-on-chip (SOC) that contains its six teraflop GPU and eight-core CPU, both made by AMD specifically for the console. The GPU is comprised of 40 compute units and its clock at 1172MHz. The CPU is based on a customized version of the Jaguar architecture with all cores clocked at 2.3 GHz. It's also built with 12GB of GDDR5 RAM, with 9GB of it dedicated to games and the rest for system overhead.

Xbox One X will come with a 1TB hard disk drive and a UHD Blu-ray drive. Take note that it's more power hungry with its 245 watt power supply. The Xbox One S and original had power supplies of 120 watts and 220 watts, respectively.

All that powerful hardware is cooled by a Hovas vapor-chamber cooling system that'll also help keep noise levels low since it doesn't rely on large fans. To top it all off from a hardware perspective, the Xbox One X is the most compact Microsoft console to date, slightly smaller than the Xbox One S. The new console is 5 mm (0.2 inches) thinner than the Xbox One S: 60 mm (2.36 inches) compared to 65mm (2.56 inches).

However, it is the heaviest of the Xbox One family, weighing in at 8.4 pounds. For reference, the Xbox One S weighs 6.4 pounds and the original is 7.8 pounds.

Photo credit: Josh Miller/CNET

In addition to the robust tech specs, Microsoft's new console will also support AMD FreeSync technology, which matches a display's refresh rate with a game's frame rate to prevent screen tearing.

Game Enhancements

We finally saw Xbox One X in action running several games at 4K resolution. Forza Motorsport 7 showed off a steady 60 frames per second (FPS), and the newly unveiled Metro: Exodus ran smoothly in 4K. A handful of other new titles like Assassin's Creed: Origins, Middle Earth: Shadow of War, and BioWare's Anthem were also pumping out ultra-high-definition. Whether or not these games will maintain 60 FPS throughout remains to be seen, but none of the games showcased had choppy or less-than playable frame rates.

Phil Spencer announced that Xbox One X enhancement updates to current first-party titles such as Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, and Halo Wars 2 are on the way for free. Several third-party titles were also touted as having enhancements like Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Rocket League.

Release Date and Price

Xbox One X is set to launch worldwide on November 7 with a price of $500 USD, £450 GBP, €499 Euro, $599 CAD, and $649 AUD. If you're looking to preorder the upcoming console, keep your eyes peeled on major retailers to make sure you get one.

