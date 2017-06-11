E3 2017: Project Scorpio Officially Named Xbox One X

While the enhanced version of Xbox One was referred to as Project Scorpio when it was first revealed, it now has an official name. During its E3 2017 press conference, Microsoft finally did away with "Scorpio" and officially announced the system's name as Xbox One X.

It's the most powerful console to date, equipped with an eight-core CPU, a six-teraflop GPU, and 12GB of GDDR5 RAM. Xbox One X will render 4K resolution and perform supersampling on 1080p displays. It's also the smallest form factor for an Xbox console yet. The system launches in November.

Other big news out of the Xbox press conference includes the reveal of Forza Motorsport 7 and a new Metro game called Metro: Exodus.