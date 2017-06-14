E3 2017: Highs, Lows, And Biggest Games From Nintendo Spotlight

This year, Nintendo once again eschewed a traditional pre conference for a direct-to-video presentation, the Nintendo Spotlight. The show was only 25 minutes long, but it was packed with announcements and fresh looks at existing Switch games due to come out later this year. The most surprising move of all was the announcement of not just one, but two new Metroid games; a series that has been absent for far too long in the eyes of its fans.

Of course, there's always room for improvement, and despite a few pleasant surprises, Nintendo failed to address more immediate concerns for Switch owners. Let's take a look at what Nintendo did right, what its biggest games were at the show, and where it could have done better.

This is our analysis of Nintendo as a whole at the show

