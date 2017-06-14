The Highs And Lows Of Ubisoft's E3 2017

  2. Highlights: Just Dance 2018 struts its stuff quickly and effectively.
  3. Highlights: Beyond Good & Evil 2 ends the press on a high note.
  4. Highlights: Ubisoft returns to the age of pirates with Skull & Bones.
  5. Needs improvement: Missing Aisha Tyler
  6. Needs improvement: There's more to learn about Starlink: Battle For Atlas.
  7. Needs improvement: Beyond Good and Evil 2 has many unanswered questions.
  8. Biggest games: Assassin's Creed Origins takes us back in time.
  9. Biggest games: Mario + Rabbids meets cover-based tactical combat.
  10. Biggest games: Far Cry 5 takes the battle to rural Montana.
A slow build up was the theme of Ubisoft’s E3 2017, which began weeks ago with the reveal of Far Cry 5. By the time their press conference started, we'd already learned about Assassin’s Creed Origins and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. While most of the major titles were known by the start of the briefing, Ubisoft maintained their momentum all the way to the end of their presentation with the re-reveal of a long-awaited sequel.

In this feature we lay out some of our favorite moments from the show, a few of the things we wish Ubisoft had done differently, and a handful of the biggest Ubisoft games. This is the spot for a high-level analysis of all things Ubisoft had at E3.

To get more information about all of Ubisoft's E3 announcements, we've got you covered with: All of the news and from the Ubisoft press conference, all of the new Ubisoft trailers (including that new one for Beyond Good & Evil 2), and a list of all the new Ubisoft games announced at the show!

And for our analysis of the other press conferences, check out the roundup of right here of all the highs, lows, and biggest games for the other big publishers and developers, including Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo.

