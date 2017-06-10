E3 2017: Every Ubisoft Game At The Show, Including That New IP

While not the official beginning of the show, EA's Saturday EA Play event essentially kicks off E3 this year. With the event upon us, we're putting together lists of all the games you can expect to see at the big-time gaming show. This article rounds up all of the Ubisoft games that are likely to be at the show, including those that have been hinted at but not yet formally announced.

There have been a flood of Assassin's Creed leaks, with the latest confirming its name--Assassin's Creed: Origins--October release date, and other details. The game will presumably be officially unveiled at E3, where we're also expected to see a new IP from Ubisoft.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off. You'll be able to watch Ubisoft's E3 press conference here on GameSpot; it's scheduled to take place on Monday afternoon.

All The Ubisoft Games Confirmed For E3 2017