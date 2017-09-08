Destiny 2: All The Warlock Stormcaller Skills

Returning from the Taken King, the Warlock's third subclass is a powerhouse, and can become a real asset when looking to mow through bunches of enemies at once. Focusing on Arc damage, the Stormcaller is acquired last during the Warlock's adventures across the galaxy, and it's been upgraded since its last outing in Destiny 1.

Essentially turning the Warlock into an all-powerful lighting wizard that will make Raiden and Ramuh stand up and take notice, the Stormcaller is subclass that brings the Warlock to the frontlines, where they'll unleash deadly bolts of chained lightning across the field. Focusing on speed, evasion, and being self-sufficient--the Stormcaller is an effective choice for players wanting to cut loose and unleash their skills.

Here's a quick breakdown of all the skills and traits for the Stormcaller subclass, and for more info on everything related to the Warlock and other classes, check in with our guides below for all things happening with Destiny 2.

For even more Destiny content, we have a full roundup of our review and all our guide content here.