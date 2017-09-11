Destiny 2: All The Hunter Arcstrider Skills

All The Hunter Arcstrider Skills
  1. All The Hunter Arcstrider Skills
  2. Super Ability: Arc Staff
  3. Grenades
  4. Combination Blow
  5. Passive Traits
  6. Class Ability
  7. Jumps
All The Hunter Arcstrider Skills

Destiny 2's new Arcstrider Hunter subclass is nimble class with the melee expertise of a warrior. With its trusty staff, it can inflict a variety of damaging electrical attacks. In addition, it also has a variety of useful dodging maneuvers, such as Gambler's Dodge, which allows you to fully recharge your melee ability if you evade attacks from enemies close to you.

Here's a quick breakdown of all the skills and traits for the Arcstrider subclass, and for more info on everything related to the Hunter and other classes, check in with our guides below for all things happening with Destiny 2.

