Destiny 2: All The Titan Sunbreaker Skills

Here comes the sun! If the new Captain America-esque Sentinel class doesn't tickle your fancy in Destiny 2, you can always decide to be Thor instead. First introduced in Destiny: The Taken King, the Solar hammer-wielding Sunbreaker class returns in Destiny 2 to bring the fire back into your space adventures.

Sunbreakers specialise in being self-sustaining, dealing large amounts of damage over time with burn effects, stacking abilities for increased effect, and basically setting fire to everything in sight. They love bathing in fire, and many of the abilities you'll use will be enhanced when you're standing in self-made sunspots.

Much like the Striker subclass, to gain access to Sunbreaker you'll need to find the class relic, which appears randomly in chests. Once you have it, you'll need to charge it by killing enemies and participating in Public Events, which are on a timer and can be found on the map. Once you've completed that requirement, you'll be given the opportunity to perform another Traveler's Shard mission.

