Destiny 2: All The Warlock Dawnblade Skills

With the new Dawnblade subclass, the Warlock rises from the ashes like a phoenix and unleashes intense heat and devastating sword strikes against the many foes fighting for control of The Traveler. As one of the new subclasses in Destiny 2, the Warlock's new Solar based subclass more than proves its worth during the opening hours.

But there's much to this subclass than the flaming wings and fire sword that the Warlock conjures up. With new modifiers for your grenade and melee skills, and brand new passive abilities focusing on fighting in the air with grace and giving your attacks and added range and depth, the Dawnguard is able to hold its own in a fight and makes it an all around good subclass to stick with during your adventures.

Here's a quick breakdown of all the skills and traits for the Dawnblade subclass