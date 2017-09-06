Destiny 2: All The Titan Sentinel Skills

Do you love being the incredibly cool and useful person that protects their teammates from damage? Maybe you saw a Captain America movie recently, or just love the color purple. If any of that sounds like you, then you will 100% enjoy playing as a Titan Sentinel in Destiny 2.

The Void-based Sentinel subclass in Destiny 2 is an evolution of the Defender subclass found in the original game. A number of signature skills--including the very useful Ward of Dawn dome shield--are still present, but Sentinels have the flexibility to allow for highly aggressive playstyles.

The Sentinel is the first subclass you'll gain access to in Destiny 2's Titan campaign. To gain access to the additional subclasses, Striker and Sunbreaker, you'll need to perform an additional quest.

