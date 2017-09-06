Destiny 2: All The Titan Striker Skills

Do you love the crackle of Arc electricity in the morning? Maybe you like pounding the ground, tackling into things, and pretending nothing can hurt you. The returning Titan Striker subclass will make you feel all these things and more.

In Destiny 2, the passive paths for the Striker can help you fortify yourself as an effective all-round soldier, or help you excel at dishing out huge amounts of lingering area of effect damage by amplifying your Fist of Havoc super and grenades.

To gain access to the Striker subclass, you'll need the Battered Gauntlet relic, which can be randomly found in region chests. Once you have it, you'll need to charge it by killing enemies and participating in Public Events. Public Events occur on a timer, but their locations can be found on your map. Once you're done with that task, you'll unlock a Shard of the Traveller mission back on Earth. Upon completion, you'll unlock the ability to use the Striker subclass. Easy.

