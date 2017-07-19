Destiny 2 Classes: All The Warlock Voidwalker Skills

Destiny 2's closed beta has provided us a plethora of details about the game. That includes more information about the new subclasses--with new Supers--among many other additions.

But even the existing subclasses are seeing some changes for the sequel. In this gallery, we've rounded up images of every skill for the Warlock's Voidwalker subclass, which returns from the first game. While many aspects of it will be familiar to returning players, there are some differences, such as the ability to heal allies.

Click through the slides ahead for a look at the Voidwalker, and be sure to check out our other features covering the skills and abilities of Destiny 2's other subclasses. The game's closed beta is currently open to all who have pre-ordered the game.