Destiny 2: All The Hunter Gunslinger Skills

The Gunslinger returns in Destiny 2 but with a few changes. In this gallery, we've rounded up images of every skill for the Hunter's Gunslinger subclass, which returns from the first game. While the Gunslinger's Super sounds similar to that of the first game, two new Dodge abilities allow you to either automatically reload your weapon or generate Melee energy. There's also a version of Throwing Knife that causes it to explode when used at full Melee energy.

Here's a quick breakdown of all the skills and traits for the Gunslinger subclass, and for more info on everything related to the Hunter and other classes, check in with our guides below for all things happening with Destiny 2.

