Nintendo E3 2017: Switch News, Metroid Prime 4, And Everything From The Press Conference

Nintendo's annual E3 2017 press conference has wrapped up. Although the main show doesn't run for nearly as long as the events hosted by Microsoft or Sony, there was some big news, primarily word of a new Pokemon RPG for Switch and Metroid Prime 4. And immediately after, Nintendo's Treehouse livestream brought word of another Metroid that's on the way.

Metroid

Metroid Prime 4 Announced for Nintendo Switch--Nintendo announces Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch at E3 2017.

Metroid 2 Remake Samus Returns Announced For 3DS--The classic Metroid game is coming to 3DS with improved visuals and new abilities.

New Kirby Game

New Kirby Game Revealed For Nintendo Switch--A new co-op Kirby game for Switch was announced by Nintendo during its Spotlight presentation at E3 2017.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Zelda: Breath Of The Wild DLC Release Dates, Story Details, And Amiibo Revealed--Nintendo reveals the release date for Breath of the Wild's first DLC pack and new info on the story DLC coming later in the year.

New Pokemon

New Pokemon Game Announced For Nintendo Switch--A new Switch-exclusive Pokemon game gets teased by Nintendo at E3 2017.

Rocket League

Rocket League Announced For Nintendo Switch--Rocket League is officially on its way to Nintendo Switch with exclusive content and cross-network play.

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey Release Date Revealed--Nintendo announces the release date for Super Mario Odyssey at E3 2017.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Holiday 2017 Release Date Confirmed--Nintendo announced the release date for Monolith Soft's upcoming Nintendo Switch RPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, during its Nintendo Spotlight at E3 2017.

Fire Emblem Warriors

New Nintendo Switch Trailer For Fire Emblem Warriors--The hack-and-slash adventure is coming this fall.

New Yoshi Game

New Yoshi Game Coming To Nintendo Switch--Nintendo has revealed a new side-scrolling Yoshi game for Switch.