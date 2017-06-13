E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Release Date Revealed

Super Mario Odyssey, the upcoming sandbox Super Mario game for Nintendo Switch, now has an official release date of October 27, 2017. Nintendo announced the news today during its Nintendo Spotlight presentation, which also showcased lots of new footage of worlds, costumes, and abilities from the game.

Super Mario Odyssey was first announced in January during Nintendo's Switch reveal event, and is designed to offer a "core" Mario platforming experience. One of the new twists introduced in the game is the ability for Mario to throw his hat, Cappy, onto enemies and possess them for short periods of time. The game is designed around compact open worlds that the player can explore in search of Power Moon collectibles, which act as fuel for Mario's airship and allow him to travel to new locations in the game.

Nintendo's conference was short but exciting. The company confirmed that Rocket League is coming to Switch toward the end of 2017. In addition, it revealed a new Kirby game and a new Yoshi game alongside new Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC.

To catch up on everything that was announced during the Nintendo Spotlight presentation, you can follow our liveblog or check out this roundup of all the major announcements.