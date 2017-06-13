E3 2017: New Yoshi Game Coming To Nintendo Switch

During its E3 Spotlight presentation today, Nintendo announced a new Yoshi game for Nintendo Switch. It's simply titled "Yoshi" for now, and it's coming in 2018.

The reveal trailer showed some side-scrolling platforming gameplay not dissimilar to Yoshi's Woolly World. You can also flip the papercraft world around by stomping on the ground. We'll have the trailer up as soon as possible.

Elsewhere in Nintendo's E3 2017 presentation, the company announced a new Pokemon game for Switch, as well as Metroid Prime 4. It also confirmed that Rocket League is coming to Switch toward the end of 2017. It revealed a new Kirby game and new Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC, and it showed off some of the wacky mechanics in Super Mario Odyssey.

