E3 2017: New Nintendo Switch Trailer For Fire Emblem Warriors

Nintendo released a new trailer for the hack-and-slash Fire Emblem spinoff, Fire Emblem Warriors, during its E3 2017 presentation today. The video gave us a glimpse at the game's story, which has twin protagonists set out to save the world from an evil dragon.

The trailer also showcased some of the Fire Emblem heroes that will appear in the game, specifically Chrom from Fire Emblem Awakening; Corrin, Ryoma, and Xander from Fire Emblem Fates; and Marth from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon. You can watch the video above.

Fire Emblem Warriors is releasing for both Nintendo Switch and 3DS. The game is being developed by Omega Force, the team behind other Dynasty Warriors games (and the Wii U/3DS Zelda spinoff Hyrule Warriors). Nintendo didn't announce a release date for the title outside of Fall 2017.