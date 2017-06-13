E3 2017: Metroid Prime 4 Announced for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has officially announced Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch, which will be the first major game in the Prime series in at least ten years when it's eventually released. The last instalmment, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, was released for the Wii in August 2007.

No release date or gameplay was shown during the Nintendo Spotlight presentation. The reveal amounted to simply a title screen and the words: "Metroid Prime 4 - Now in development for Nintendo Switch."

Nintendo's conference was short, but it was packed full of announcements. The company confirmed that Rocket League is coming to Switch toward the end of 2017. In addition, it revealed a new Kirby game and a new Yoshi game alongside new Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC. Finally, it showed off some of the wacky mechanics in Super Mario Odyssey.

