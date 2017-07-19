Destiny 2 Beta's Heavy Weapon Ammo Shortage Will Be Addressed In Full Game

Early access to the Destiny 2 beta has been live on PS4 for nearly a day now, and players have already found ways to glitch into supposedly inaccessible areas, among other things. As you'd expect, some complaints have also emerged, at least one of which will be addressed in the full game.

Twitter user Christian Auby brought up the subject of Heavy Weapon ammo, and how he feels it needs work because of how hard it is to come by in the PvE portion of the game. Game director Luke Smith responded, saying, "Agreed. We're still tuning those numbers and the uptime Power Weapons in PvE has been improved for ship."

It's encouraging to see such a quick a response to an issue like this, although it's unfortunate we won't be able to see the change for ourselves in the beta. Bungie has yet to comment on some of the other gripes that have been raised, such as the slow speed at which players acquire their Super abilities. But, again, keeping in mind that the beta has only been live for a day, there's still plenty of time for that.

The Destiny 2 beta's early access period expands to include Xbox One players who have pre-ordered (or otherwise obtained a download code) today. Early access will continue on both PS4 and Xbox One until this Friday, July 21, when it will open to all players on both platforms. It concludes for everyone on July 23, with a PC beta set to take place at some point in August.

Destiny 2 launches for PS4 and Xbox One on September 6. The PC version follows on October 24. You can check out some of the new gameplay we're getting a look at in the beta above, or see breakdowns of the various subclasses below.