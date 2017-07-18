Destiny 2 Classes: All The Hunter Arcstrider Skills

Destiny 2's closed beta has provided us a plethora of new details about the game. That includes more information about the new subclasses--with new Supers--among many other additions.

We've rounded up images of every skill of the Hunter's new Arcstrider subclass. With its trusty staff, it can inflict a variety of damaging electrical attacks. In addition, it also has a variety of useful dodging maneuvers, such as Gambler's Dodge, which allows you to fully recharge your melee ability if you evade attacks from enemies close to you.

Click through the slides ahead for a look at the Arcstrider, and be sure to check out our other features covering the skills and abilities of Destiny 2's other subclasses. As of writing, the game's closed beta is currently open to all who have pre-ordered the game.