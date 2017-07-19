Watch Destiny 2 Beta Player Glitch Into An Unfinished Area

Destiny players have become pretty skilled at finding holes in level geometry and exploiting them to access new areas. It happened frequently in the original game and now players have managed to glitch themselves into unfinished areas of the Destiny 2 beta.

The area, which is being referred to as "Lost Sector" can be found on Nessus, where the beta's Inverted Spire Strike mission takes place. Lost Sectors are smaller dungeon-like areas that can be found during Patrol missions.

There's not much to see in the unfinished area other than geometry popping in and out, but Destiny fans will no doubt get a kick out of seeing what lies beneath the surface. Check it out above.

Destiny 2's beta is now live on PlayStation 4 for those that pre-ordered the game and received a beta key. The beta will be open to everyone on July 21. The PC version of the beta will begin in August.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on October 24 for PC. The game will feature considerable changes from the first Destiny, such as a social space that'll evolve over time and a new Raid that's "unlike anything we've done," according to Bungie. In addition, it'll feature a lot more story than the first game.