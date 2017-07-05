Destiny 2's New Social Space, The Farm, Evolves Over Time And Lets You Play Soccer

Destiny 2's first videos showed the Tower, the social space in the original Destiny, being wrecked by the Cabal. That doesn't mean players are without any equivalent area in the upcoming sequel, and in fact, Destiny 2's social space sounds even better.

The Farm is a shared space for up to 26 players to occupy simultaneously where they can visit vendors, socialize, and even partake in some sports. As shown off in the video below from IGN, among the ways to pass the time at the Farm is by playing a game of soccer. Much like the Tower, you can find a soccer ball that can be moved around, only this time there is an actual soccer field with goals that register when a player has scored.

Destiny 2 narrative lead Ryan Ebenger notes the the Farm will evolve as you play through the game. This includes some characters coming or going and the overall population increasing. It's unclear if these characters serve any function; presumably you'll always be able to reach a postmaster or Cryptarch (represented by Tyra Karn), both of which are present at the Farm.

Small activities can be scattered around the Farm, though none of these are demonstrated in the video. We do, however, see that there are chickens wandering around. So that's something.

Destiny 2 launches for PS4 and Xbox One on September 6, which is a few days earlier than originally announced. The PC version, meanwhile, won't arrive until October 24, although it sounds as if it may be worth the wait. All three platforms will feature a new Raid, which Bungie claims is unlike anything else it's ever done.