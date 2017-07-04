Destiny 2 Director Teases A Raid That Is Unlike All The Past Ones

Destiny 2 game director Luke Smith has teased the upcoming shooter's first raid. Raid 5, as it's known only right now, will be set in a place that players "believe is real," Smith said in a new interview with Mashable. He added that this raid, whatever form it takes, will be unlike the four that came before it.

"Raid 5, when we looked at it, it was about building a place you believe is real. That was our priority," he said. "A place that you believe could exist. It's unlike anything we've done. The team is incredibly talented; it is a joy to see them work."

Destiny 1 had four raids: Vault of Glass, Crota's End, Kings' Fall, and Wrath of the Machine. Raid 5 sounds like it's going in a new and exciting direction, and we're eager to hear more about what's in store.

In other Destiny 2 news, Smith wrote on Twitter recently that he is very excited to be playing a new build of the shooter at home. Really excited.

when a new D2 build arrives on your home console pic.twitter.com/8MQbCxTWDa — Luke Smith (@thislukesmith) July 1, 2017

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on October 24 for PC. Players can play in a beta for the game starting on July 18 for PS4, July 19 for Xbox One, and in late August for PC. You can read about why the PC version is coming out after the console versions here. In addition, we had a chance to talk with Bungie at E3 2017, and you can read our interview here.

Recently, Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg said Destiny 1 didn't release content fast enough to meet players' expectations. To address this, Activision is bringing in more studios to work alongside Bungie on Destiny 2.

What are you looking for from Destiny 2's raids? Let us know in the comments below!