Destiny 2 Classes: All The Titan Sentinel Skills

Destiny 2's closed beta has provided us a plethora of details about the game. That includes more information about the new subclasses--with new Supers--among many other additions.

We've rounded up images of every skill of the Titan's new Sentinel subclass. It uses a shield made from Void Light that it can attack enemies with. In addition, it comes with a variety of defensive maneuvers, like Defensive Strike, which allows it to create an overshield around nearby allies.

Click through the slides ahead for a look at the Sentinel, and be sure to check out our other features covering the skills and abilities of Destiny 2's other subclasses. The game's closed beta is currently open to all who have pre-ordered the game.