Destiny 2 Early Access Beta Starts Now On PS4

Destiny 2's full release isn't until September, but Bungie is opening the game up to a portion of the playerbase today, July 18, with the highly anticipated beta.

People who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4 can start playing right now, while Xbox One pre-order players can jump in this time tomorrow, July 19. If you don't pre-order, you can start playing when the beta opens to everyone on July 21. The beta is also coming to PC, but now until August; keep checking back with GameSpot for more on the PC beta.

The Destiny 2 beta includes the game's first campaign mission, Homecoming, along with the Inverted Spire Strike and Crucible content. The Strike and Crucible content require a subscription to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, while the campaign mission doesn't.

For lots more on the Destiny 2 beta, check out GameSpot's rundown of everything you need to know, including when it starts, what's in it, and all of the known issues.