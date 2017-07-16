Destiny 2 Beta: When It Starts, What's In It, And All The Known Issues

It's a big week for Destiny 2, as Bungie is inviting players to try the unreleased game through a beta phase that kicks off very soon. To help you get an idea for what to expect, we've rounded up the start times for all platforms. Also included here is a breakdown of the content in the beta and the known issues that Bungie is tracking.

Destiny 2 Beta Start Times:

All times via Eurogamer

PS4 Early Access

Pre-order: July 18 | 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 3 AM ET on July 19

Xbox One Early Access

Pre-order: July 19 | 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 3 AM ET on July 20

Open Beta For Everyone

July 21 | 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 3 AM ET on July 22

PC Beta

August; more details to come

What's In The Destiny 2 Beta

Campaign: You can try the opening mission, Homecoming, and see some of the cinematics from the game's campaign.

You can try the opening mission, Homecoming, and see some of the cinematics from the game's campaign. Multiplayer: Try the new attack/defend Countdown mode on the map Endless Vale. You can also play the Control mode from Destiny 2.

Try the new attack/defend Countdown mode on the map Endless Vale. You can also play the Control mode from Destiny 2. Strike: Try the new Inverted Spire Strike set in a Vex stronghold. This can be played with two friends you bring or via matchmaking.

Try the new Inverted Spire Strike set in a Vex stronghold. This can be played with two friends you bring or via matchmaking. New Subclasses: Try your hand at the new Dawnblade Warlock, Arcstrider Hunter, or Sentinel Titan

Try your hand at the new Dawnblade Warlock, Arcstrider Hunter, or Sentinel Titan New Social Space: At 10 AM PT on July 23, you can visit the social space The Farm and do things like kick around a soccer ball or make friends with a chicken.

What's Not In The Destiny 2 Beta

Most vendors and services in The Farm will be offline.

Clan support.

Character Progression ("the Beta does not represent how your characters will evolve in Destiny 2").

Progress does not carry over to the final game.

Destiny 2 Beta Known Issues

As announced last week

Players may experience a variety of networking error codes when attempting to play the Beta

Bungie will be testing server stability throughout the Beta, which may cause error codes to appear periodically

Location names sometimes do not appear during Crucible gameplay

Players sometimes are Kicked to Orbit after witnessing a black screen when entering a Countdown match

Players may sometimes be placed at the beginning of the Inverted Spire Strike Activity when joining in progress

Sandbox balancing is still taking place: Some weapons or abilities may have higher or lower damage than intended

Not all content has been localized in all languages

If you encounter any network related issues during the Destiny 2 Beta, please follow our Network Troubleshooting Guide to ensure proper network settings for Destiny gameplay.

We'll continue to update this post with more details as they become available.