Destiny 2 Beta: When It Starts, What's In It, And All The Known Issues

It's almost time.

Last updated by on

It's a big week for Destiny 2, as Bungie is inviting players to try the unreleased game through a beta phase that kicks off very soon. To help you get an idea for what to expect, we've rounded up the start times for all platforms. Also included here is a breakdown of the content in the beta and the known issues that Bungie is tracking.

No Caption Provided

Destiny 2 Beta Start Times:

All times via Eurogamer

PS4 Early Access

  • Pre-order: July 18 | 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 3 AM ET on July 19

Xbox One Early Access

  • Pre-order: July 19 | 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 3 AM ET on July 20

Open Beta For Everyone

  • July 21 | 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 3 AM ET on July 22

PC Beta

  • August; more details to come
No Caption Provided

What's In The Destiny 2 Beta

  • Campaign: You can try the opening mission, Homecoming, and see some of the cinematics from the game's campaign.
  • Multiplayer: Try the new attack/defend Countdown mode on the map Endless Vale. You can also play the Control mode from Destiny 2.
  • Strike: Try the new Inverted Spire Strike set in a Vex stronghold. This can be played with two friends you bring or via matchmaking.
  • New Subclasses: Try your hand at the new Dawnblade Warlock, Arcstrider Hunter, or Sentinel Titan
  • New Social Space: At 10 AM PT on July 23, you can visit the social space The Farm and do things like kick around a soccer ball or make friends with a chicken.

What's Not In The Destiny 2 Beta

  • Most vendors and services in The Farm will be offline.
  • Clan support.
  • Character Progression ("the Beta does not represent how your characters will evolve in Destiny 2").
  • Progress does not carry over to the final game.

Destiny 2 Beta Known Issues

As announced last week

  • Players may experience a variety of networking error codes when attempting to play the Beta
  • Bungie will be testing server stability throughout the Beta, which may cause error codes to appear periodically
  • Location names sometimes do not appear during Crucible gameplay
  • Players sometimes are Kicked to Orbit after witnessing a black screen when entering a Countdown match
  • Players may sometimes be placed at the beginning of the Inverted Spire Strike Activity when joining in progress
  • Sandbox balancing is still taking place: Some weapons or abilities may have higher or lower damage than intended
  • Not all content has been localized in all languages
  • If you encounter any network related issues during the Destiny 2 Beta, please follow our Network Troubleshooting Guide to ensure proper network settings for Destiny gameplay.

We'll continue to update this post with more details as they become available.

Filed under:
Destiny 2
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
    •   View Comments (0)
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)