Destiny 2 Beta: When It Starts, What's In It, And All The Known Issues
It's almost time.
It's a big week for Destiny 2, as Bungie is inviting players to try the unreleased game through a beta phase that kicks off very soon. To help you get an idea for what to expect, we've rounded up the start times for all platforms. Also included here is a breakdown of the content in the beta and the known issues that Bungie is tracking.
Destiny 2 Beta Start Times:
PS4 Early Access
- Pre-order: July 18 | 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 3 AM ET on July 19
Xbox One Early Access
- Pre-order: July 19 | 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 3 AM ET on July 20
Open Beta For Everyone
- July 21 | 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 3 AM ET on July 22
PC Beta
- August; more details to come
What's In The Destiny 2 Beta
- Campaign: You can try the opening mission, Homecoming, and see some of the cinematics from the game's campaign.
- Multiplayer: Try the new attack/defend Countdown mode on the map Endless Vale. You can also play the Control mode from Destiny 2.
- Strike: Try the new Inverted Spire Strike set in a Vex stronghold. This can be played with two friends you bring or via matchmaking.
- New Subclasses: Try your hand at the new Dawnblade Warlock, Arcstrider Hunter, or Sentinel Titan
- New Social Space: At 10 AM PT on July 23, you can visit the social space The Farm and do things like kick around a soccer ball or make friends with a chicken.
What's Not In The Destiny 2 Beta
- Most vendors and services in The Farm will be offline.
- Clan support.
- Character Progression ("the Beta does not represent how your characters will evolve in Destiny 2").
- Progress does not carry over to the final game.
Destiny 2 Beta Known Issues
- Players may experience a variety of networking error codes when attempting to play the Beta
- Bungie will be testing server stability throughout the Beta, which may cause error codes to appear periodically
- Location names sometimes do not appear during Crucible gameplay
- Players sometimes are Kicked to Orbit after witnessing a black screen when entering a Countdown match
- Players may sometimes be placed at the beginning of the Inverted Spire Strike Activity when joining in progress
- Sandbox balancing is still taking place: Some weapons or abilities may have higher or lower damage than intended
- Not all content has been localized in all languages
- If you encounter any network related issues during the Destiny 2 Beta, please follow our Network Troubleshooting Guide to ensure proper network settings for Destiny gameplay.
We'll continue to update this post with more details as they become available.
Join the conversation