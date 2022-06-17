Best PS3 Games To Stream On PlayStation Plus Premium

The PlayStation 3 marked another seismic shift for Sony when it was first released, as the console was an all-in-one entertainment device that was packed with new technologies. From high-definition visuals to a plug-and-play setup for connecting to the Internet, the PS3 opened up a new world for gamers to explore. Plus, it had some terrific titles that could be played on it. Now that Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service has been overhauled, you can dive into a library of PS3 classics with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. We've rounded up the best PS3 games to stream on PlayStation Plus.

Our list includes games across a wide variety of genres. Some are well-known PlayStation exclusives that have been given new life on the PS5, while others are unsung gems that you may have missed out on during the PS3 era. Keep in mind that unlike other platforms in the new PS Plus library, you can only stream PlayStation 3 titles; you can't download them onto your console. That means you need a stable Wi-Fi connection or a hardwired ethernet connection (recommended) to play them.

You'll notice that our list includes several remakes and remasters from older PlayStation platforms that were added to the PS3 library. Any game that's streaming-only was eligible for this list. If you want to go further back in time, check out our list of the best classic PS1/PS2/PSP games to play with a PS Plus Premium subscription--classics and PS3 games are limited to Premium subscribers. And if you're more interested in staying in the modern era, we also have a list of the best games to play with a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium membership. For a full look at the new PS Plus service, take a look at our roundup of every game available in the PS Plus library.

While Arkham Origins game may not have been helmed by Rocksteady Games, developer Warner Bros. Montreal still did an admirable job with this prequel. Featuring all the combat, stealth, and detective work you'd expect from a Batman game, this Arkham title hit all three bat-nails on the bat-heads.

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Decades after they were first released, the Devil May Cry games--yes, even the controversial second one--still stand tall as excellent action romps. Demonic hordes, stylish combat, and a protagonist with a devil-may-care attitude are just some of the reasons why Capcom's classic trilogy deserves a revisit. We recommend playing them in order, but if time is an issue, Devil May Cry 3 holds up better than its predecessors.

Disgaea series

A cult-classic Japanese tactics series, you can grab several Disgaea games on PS Plus and feel what it's like to deliver ridiculous numbers of damage, forge relationships, and master exotic weapons within the fantasy frame of these titles. Just the Disgaea games alone offer hundreds of hours of compelling PS3 streaming content.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

A technical achievement at the time, The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion's open-world design was nothing short of stunning when it first released in 2006. 16 years later, the game is still a treat, with its in-your-face swords and sorcery action, excellent voice-acting, and dark fantasy tale centered around a Daedra invasion.

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Before it was developing an underrated Devil May Cry reboot or the Senua's Saga series, developer Ninja Theory was making a name for itself with Enslaved. A new take on the classic tale, Enslaved pivots from ancient China to the far future for a thrilling tale of action in a robot post-apocalyptic setting.

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout 3 brought the Bethesda series into a new dimension, but Obsidian Entertainment's spin-off is arguably the most well-remembered entry in the series. The gameplay was largely the same, but the extra improvements, incredible characters, and a fascinating new region made this Fallout the gold standard of the post-apocalyptic franchise. Fallout 3 is also on PS Plus Premium, and it's still worth playing, too.

FEAR

Living up to its name, FEAR was part first-person shooter and part psychological horror that combined to create an effective package of high-caliber thrills. Everything from the sound design to the atmospheric levels was a showcase of how to give your audience multiple heart attacks, and even with several sequels, the first FEAR is still the cold standard for terror.

God of War 1 HD + God of War II HD

The original Greek adventures that set a new benchmark for games with brutal combat and quick-time events, the first two God of War games are fascinating throwbacks to the past that introduced the world to Kratos and his undying rage. The HD versions of these PS2 classics are still a treat to play in 2022.

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

While there certainly wasn't a shortage of official PGA games during the PS3 era, but Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational was easily the best arcade golf game on the console. Originally released on the PS Vita, this port spruced up the product and made it feel even better with PS Move features that put you right in the game. Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds is also available to stream on PS Plus, so if you get bored of the courses in World Invitational, there's plenty more golfing fun to be had in Out of Bounds.

Ico HD

In an era where the PS2 was home to a regular influx of hit games, Ico stood out from the pack with its more tranquil puzzle gameplay and novel storytelling methods. Fast-forward a few years into the future, and an HD remaster brought all of that magic back in a new light.

Infamous 1 + 2

Before it was developing an incredible samurai sandbox in Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch was known as the Infamous studio for good reason. An absolute power fantasy trip with fascinating consequences depending on your morality, the Infamous games still make for electrifying entertainment.

Mega Man 9 + 10

Released at a time when Mega Man had been absent from home consoles for years, the ninth and tenth installments in the series showed that the Blue Bomber hadn't lost his charm during his hiatus. Challenging and colorful, these Mega Man games were some of the best that the franchise had to offer. They captured the nostalgia of early Mega Man games by replicating the pixelated visuals while taking advantage of modern advancements in technology.

Motorstorm: Apocalypse

The fourth time was the charm for the Motorstorm series, as Apocalypse upped the ante with its rich selection of vehicles, well-designed tracks, and destructible environments that made each race a nail-biting sprint across hostile terrain.

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 1 + 2

Shinobi style cranked up to the maximum, Ryu Hayabusa's PS3 adventures were nothing short of effortlessly cool action mixed with devastating difficult gameplay. The Sigma games are harder than a freshly forged kunai, but they're still rewarding to play.

PixelJunk Eden Encore

Visually striking, PixelJunk Eden's Encore edition is a strange but fascinating game of platforming mixed with gardening. Sometimes serene, sometimes intense when the timer starts counting down; the lush visuals, distinct score, and surreal maneuverability makes for an unforgettable game.

Puppeteer

Puppeteering might be the creepiest form of entertainment ever devised, but in the hands of SCE Japan, it's a medium that packs charm and imagination into a package of pure charm. Throw in some wonderful platforming, epic boss battles, and a killer soundtrack, and you've got a winner right here.

Ratchet and Clank Into the Nexus and A Crack in Time

A great Ratchet and Clank game is pure digital comfort food, and these two titles were simply delicious to dig into. Charming, witty, and full of great level design, PS Plus has a one-two punch of nostalgic fun waiting to be experienced in this pair of games. There are a couple other Ratchet games available to stream, but this pair keeps the traditional Ratchet & Clank gameplay.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare

Taking a detour from the Grand Theft Auto series into wild west territory, Red Dead Redemption will amaze you with its cowboy sandbox and break your heart with its story. The standalone expansion, Undead Nightmare, is also plenty of fun as it adds a zombie mode that turns the entire game upside down.

Resident Evil 4 HD

Before the remake arrives, dive into Resident Evil 4 and marvel at how the series underwent a massive shift in tone and style. The controls might take some getting used to, but the rest of the game puts a terrific action spin on Resident Evil's trademark undead horror.

Resistance 3

The final chapter in the Resistance saga is all action, alien devastation, and peak FPS fun from its era. Toss in some stomach-churning terror and a story that constantly increases in tension, and you'll be on the edge of your seat from the main menu through to the end credits.

Sam & Max Episodes 1-5 + Beyond Time and Space

When Sam and Max made their return, it was nothing short of triumphant at the time. Reborn with a fancy new 3D aesthetic and 4D humor, these collections are perfect examples of hilarious storytelling and ingenious puzzles.

Split/Second

If you ever wondered what would happen if Michael Bay decided to make a racing game, then Split/Second is your answer to that question. A solid arcade-style racing game, the real attention-grabber here was a selection of tracks that featured explosive turns and plenty of mayhem in every single race.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 1 + 2

The tale of Darth Vader's secret apprentice may have been expunged from Star Wars continuity, but back then, these games were massively ambitious entries that sought to flesh out the years between the prequel and original trilogies. Living up to its name, the Force truly was unleashed in Starkiller's adventures across a galaxy far, far away.

Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Still revered as one of the most influential fighting games of all time, Street Fighter II also set a standard with several enhanced versions of the game that would be released over the years. Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix is that legendary game at its best, packed with a great roster of characters, well-oiled fighting mechanics, and plenty of modern touches.

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

For a change of pace, grab a quick stream of the delightful puzzle-punching Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix. It's cute, captivating, and still plays like a dream.

Super Stardust HD

In the mood for a dual-stick spaceship game that lets you see wonderfully colorful worlds as you turn enemy vessels into an explosive collection of pixels? Super Stardust HD has you covered with this stylish blast from the past.

Tales from Space: About a Blob + Mutant Blobs Attack

Platforming action starring a small blob might not sound too enticing, but this little gelatinous fellow combined magnetic traversal with relaxing puzzles and comfortable levels to explore. Two games, two adventures that can easily be enjoyed over a weekend.

Tokyo Jungle

Easily the weirdest title on this list, Tokyo Jungle is an examination of what life would be like for our beloved pets if humanity decided to just vanish off the face of the planet one day. It's a flawed gem, but one that sparkles with its absurd ideas and lively world.

XCOM: Enemy Within

Revived for a new generation, Firaxis' XCOM was a welcome sight for anyone who felt that The Bureau had derailed the XCOM name. Pure tactical action and layered squad-building, this XCOM modernized the series for a new audience while keeping veterans engaged with its strategic content.

