Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase Stream: How To Watch

After last year's E3 was canceled, Microsoft has big plans for this year's event, as well as an ace up its sleeve. This year, Microsoft will be participating in E3 with the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, a tandem event that will be packed to the brim with games.

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Stream Start Time

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is set to go live on Sunday, June 13 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. The showcase will be 90 minutes long and feature new announcements from both Xbox and Bethesda. We don't know what's coming from Bethesda yet, but Xbox has announced that it will be bringing "incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more."

10 AM PT

12 PM CDT

1 PM ET

6 PM BST

How To Watch The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Stream

The Showcase will be available on both Twitch and YouTube. On social media, users can view the show via the Xbox Twitter and Xbox Facebook page. You can also catch the full Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on the GameSpot Twitch.

For now, a majority of what will be shown at the Games Showcase is a mystery. Xbox has a ton of studios under its wing, each with games in development. While it may be too soon to see more of games like Obsidian's Avowed or Playground Games' Fable, Halo Infinite is definitely going to play a major role in the show.

Of course, Microsoft is only half of this showcase. Bethesda similarly has a ton of franchises it's working on. A new Fallout game isn't likely, although we may see another update for Fallout 76. Likewise, we probably won't get any news about The Elder Scrolls VI, but may get some more content for The Elder Scrolls Online. The big question in Bethesda's showcase is Starfield, which is due for an actual reveal trailer after being announced in 2019.

For everything else happening this E3, check out our guide for the event featuring a full schedule and list of presenters.