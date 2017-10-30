The Biggest PlayStation News From Sony’s Paris Games Week Press Conference

Sony's Paris Games Week press conference is primed to potentially offer details on publisher's latest games, such as Detroit: Become Human, God of War, and The Last of Us 2, as well as announce seven new games. With so many exciting announcements coming up, we're compiling all the biggest ones from the press conference below.

What news are you most anticipating? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check back often as we update this article with even more announcements from Sony's Paris Games Week press conference. And if you want to experience the announcements firsthand, check out our Sony Paris Games Week press conference liveblog.

New Game Announcements

The Gardens Between

Sony Showcases New Captain Toad-Like PS4 Puzzler Called The Gardens Between--Two teens explore small island worlds and use their time-manipulation abilities to solve puzzles.

Ghost of Tsushima

Infamous Dev's New Game Revealed For PS4 Called Ghost Of Tsushima--Sucker Punch has unveiled its new game--here's the title's first trailer.

Guacamelee 2

PS4 Gets Guacamelee 2, Check Out The First Gameplay Trailer--The Metroidvania style is coming "soon" to PlayStation 4, Sony announces at Paris Games Week.

Spelunky 2

Spelunky 2 Announced For PS4--PlayStation 4 will receive a sequel to Spelunky, Sony has revealed.

Updates On Existing Games

Destiny 2

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris DLC Release Date, Details Revealed With First Trailer--If you're wondering when significant new Destiny 2 content is on the way, the first DLC pack releases in December.

Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human's PS4 Release Window Revealed--Here's (roughly) when PS4 owners can play Detroit: Become Human, the latest game from the team behind Heavy Rain.

The Hong Kong Massacre

The Hong Kong Massacre Coming to PS4, New Trailer And Info Revealed--Take on the Triad and other criminals in gruesome and intense fashion in The Hong Kong Massacre, coming to PS4 in 2018.

Final Fantasy 15

Final Fantasy 15 Episode Ignis DLC's Release Date Announced With New Trailer--Ignis finally gets the spotlight in Final Fantasy XV's upcoming DLC chapter on PS4 and Xbox One.

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World Getting Horizon DLC And December Beta--Monster Hunter World gets its first announced DLC for PS4, and you'll get to try the game soon.