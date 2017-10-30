Final Fantasy 15 Episode Ignis DLC's Release Date Announced With New Trailer

New Final Fantasy XV DLC is coming soon featuring everyone's favorite chef (and boat captain), Ignis. As part of Sony's Paris Games Week pre-show, the company revealed that Episode Ignis launches on December 13, 2017.

Episode Ignis follows previous DLC chapters dedicated to party members Gladio and Prompto. The release date was revealed alongside news that Yasunori Mitsuda (of Chrono Trigger fame) will serve as the composer. We also got a new trailer (above) that showed what appeared to be a meeting between a young Ignis and Prompto. Later, it transitions to the character driving a boat through a warzone before he gets into combat. There are also some hints of what the story will entail; you may want to avoid the trailer if you haven't yet finished the main game.

Also on the way for Final Fantasy XV is the Comrades DLC, which will introduce an online multiplayer component. It was recently delayed until November to allow for "final adjustments and to create the best possible experience," according to Square Enix.

This was just one of numerous things announced as part of Sony's Paris Games Week showcase. You can watch the Sony conference or follow it along with us on our liveblog.