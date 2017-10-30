Sony Showcases New Captain Toad-Like PS4 Puzzler Called The Gardens Between

Sony showcased a new PS4 adventure puzzler called The Gardens Between at its Paris Games Week pre-show. The Gardens Between has you controlling two teenagers, Arina and Frendt, who must work together to explore surreal garden islands and solve puzzles, while at the same time building their bond as childhood friends.

However, the major mechanic at play is the ability to manipulate time. It appears to function similarly to Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, in that you reverse or fast forward time to correct your mistakes or manipulate an object to solve a particular puzzle.

The Gardens Between is set to release in Q3 2018. It's being developed by Voxel Games, an insie studio based in Melbourne, Australia.