Shadow Of The Colossus' PS4 Release Date Revealed

Shadow of the Colossus' PS4 remaster is one of the console's most anticipated games, and now we know when we'll get to play it. The port is coming to PS4 on February 6, 2018.

The news was revealed after Sony's Paris Games Week press conference, during which it showed off a new trailer of the upcoming remaster. You can check out that trailer above.

Sony first announced that Shadow of the Colossus would be coming to PS4 at E3 this year. The game's gotten quite a bit prettier in the 12 years since it first launched, with developer Bluepoint providing an extra lick of paint to help spruce up the classic PS2 title. Interestingly, the original game's creator says he sent Sony a list of changes he wanted made for the remaster. It remains to be seen precisely which changes will have been made when the game launches next year.

