Detroit: Become Human's PS4 Release Window Revealed

At its Paris Games Week PlayStation media briefing, Sony has revealed Detroit: Become Human's release window. The narrative-driven game will launch sometime during spring of 2018.

In addition to the release window news, Sony also showed off a new trailer for Detroit, showing off some new characters and the kinds of decisions you'll face in-game. Take a look at that video below.

Until June this year, no release window had ever been mentioned for the PS4 exclusive, and its E3 2017 story trailer also did not confirm a date, as some thought it might. Some people had believed the game would launch this year, after a PlayStation sizzle reel had listed it as part of the platform's 2017 releases. However, Sony's president of Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida, later stated the listing was a mistake.

Director David Cage then confirmed to GameSpot that the game would launch in 2018, but that was as close as Sony or developer Quantic Dream had gotten to mentioning a date until now.

Quantic Dream is perhaps best known for its 2010 PS3 exclusive Heavy Rain. Detroit is a story-driven game in a similar vein to that, and it explores a number of real-world themes. Away from Detroit: Become Human, you can watch Sony's ongoing Paris Games Week conference here or follow along with us on our liveblog.