Monster Hunter World Getting Horizon DLC And December Beta

The Monster Hunter series is no stranger to crossover cameos in its DLC, and Monster Hunter World continues that tradition of cross-collaboration. Announced today during the Paris Game Week Sony press conference, in Monster Hunter World, you'll be able to dress up as Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.

Previous Monster Hunter games have included similar costume changes, such as the Legend of Zelda armor in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate.

Also announced at the show is an upcoming beta for Monster Hunter World, which will start on December 9. A new trailer for the game showed off a glut of new monsters and environments in the game, which you can check out above.

Monster Hunter World is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26. The Horizon Zero Dawn Aloy DLC will, obviously, be exclusive to the PlayStation version, but it hasn't been revealed yet what platforms outside of PS4 the beta will be available on.

