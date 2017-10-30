Spelunky 2 Announced For PS4

At today's Paris Games Week PlayStation Conference, Sony revealed a sequel to the popular rogue-like title Spelunky. Shockingly, it's called Spelunky 2, and it's coming to PS4.

In addition, a brief trailer was shown off, showing the message, "Looking to the skies, the walls are shifting once again," hinting the new game might be set in space or in the sky, as opposed to the first game's mines, jungles, ice caves, and temples.

No release date was mentioned, and we don't currently know whether the platforming title will come to other platforms. As this was announced at a Sony event, we only know that it's coming to PS4, but the first game came to numerous platforms, so it's possible we'll end up seeing this on PC, Xbox One, or Switch. Notably, however, there was no mention of a Vita version.

Spelunky 2 is being developed by Mossmouth, the indie studio behind the original game, along with Blitworks, which helped out with porting the original to multiple platforms. There's much more to come from Sony's Paris Games Week showcase, meanwhile. Follow along with our Sony conference liveblog and livestream, and stay tuned for all the news.