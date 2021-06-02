Nintendo Direct E3 2021: How To Watch

Nintendo has finally confirmed the date and time of its E3 2021 Direct. The 40-minute presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 15, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, the final day of E3. In Nintendo's announcement, it said that the presentation will focus "exclusively on [Nintendo Switch] software, mostly releasing in 2021." The presentation will be followed by the Nintendo Treehouse Live show, showing off three hours of gameplay.

Nintendo E3 Direct Start Time

The Nintendo Direct for E3 2021 will be live on June 15 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. Similar to previous Nintendo Direct events, the show will most likely move from announcement to announcement quickly, offering a mix of indie, third-party, and Nintendo first-party titles. While Nintendo said that the show will focus mostly on games releasing this year, however, Nintendo said the same thing about its direct in February and announced Splatoon 3 for 2022, so expect a few surprises.

9 AM PT

12 PM ET

5 PM BST

2 AM AET

How To Watch Nintendo E3 Direct

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT!

Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021

The video will be embedded above when it's available and will be live on GameSpot on June 15. Nintendo has not officially said where to watch the stream, however, Nintendo Direct events are typically streamed on Nintendo's YouTube channel.

What To Expect

Nintendo is a notorious wild card when it comes to E3 announcements and this year is no exception. There are numerous rumors floating around about an upgraded Nintendo Switch, however, the announcement specifically states that the direct will focus only on software, so if the new Switch is real, it probably won't be announced here.

Upcoming Nintendo Switch titles like Mario Golf: Super Rush and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will most likely make appearances at this. Some titles that have been in development for a long time, like Metroid Prime 4 and Breath of the Wild 2, could make an appearance but with Nintendo, it's anybody's guess.

E3 2021 runs from June 12-15 and is one of several gaming events this summer. The schedule so far includes Geoff Keighley's Kickoff event on June 10, followed by Ubisoft Forward on June 12. The Xbox/Bethesda briefing is slated for June 13, with Razer's event following on June 14.

