LA Noire Switch Download Is Too Big To Fit On System Memory

LA Noire is coming to Nintendo Switch in just a few days, but you may have some difficulty in playing the game if you don't own an SD card. The Eshop version of LA Noire for Switch comes in at 29 GB, making it too big to fit on the console's internal memory.

The Switch contains 32 GB of storage built in, but Nintendo states "6.2 GB of internal memory is reserved for use by the system." That means you'll need to buy extra storage if you want to download the 1940s detective game to your Switch.

The cartridge version, meanwhile, needs a 14 GB day one update. The patch contains "required gameplay data as well as general bug fixes and improvements." However, the physical edition of LA Noire for Switch is apparently more expensive than the digital one.

For comparison, Bethesda told Rolling Stone that Doom's upcoming Switch port has a campaign and arcade mode that "fit on a 16 GB cartridge," though the multiplayer mode is a separate 9 GB download. We don't yet know how big the total game will be if you were to purchase it from the Eshop.

Nintendo's own games, meanwhile, tend to be much smaller in size. Super Mario Odyssey's download version is 5.2 GB in total, while Splatoon 2 is 3.1 GB and Arms just 2.2 GB.

LA Noire is Rockstar's first game for Nintendo's console. It's coming to the hybrid device on November 14, alongside new PS4 and Xbox One versions. For more on those, check out some 4K LA Noire gameplay.