Super Mario Odyssey File Size Revealed

Super Mario Odyssey
The file size for the hugely anticipated Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Odyssey has been revealed--and it's not as big as you might expect. According to Nintendo Everything, the file size is only 5.7 GB for the digital version.

This is according to a post on Nintendo's Japanese store. By comparison, other first-party games on Switch are also pretty small, with Arms coming in at 2.2 GB and Splatoon 2 at 3.1 GB.

Another point of comparison that Nintendo Everything mentions is that Super Mario 3D World, the last 3D Mario game for a home console, was 1.7 GB on Wii U.

Super Mario Odyssey launches on October 27. A new trailer broadcast during a Nintendo Direct last week showed Mario shirtless--and people had a lot to say about that. In other news, Nintendo announced an Odyssey Switch bundle that comes with a system, a copy of the game, red Joy-Cons, and a Switch carrying case with special markings on it.

For lots more on Super Mario Odyssey, check out all of GameSpot's previous coverage here.

Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo Switch
