LA Noire Is Apparently More Expensive On Nintendo Switch For A Physical Version

The Nintendo Switch version of Rockstar's L.A. Noire will cost $10 more than the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, at least for the physical edition. A physical copy of L.A. Noire for Switch will go for $50, with the PS4 and Xbox One editions offered at $40.

The digital versions of L.A. Noire for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch will go for $40 each. This information was apparently displayed on Rockstar's official website, though it appears the website has been updated since.

So why is L.A. Noire more expensive on Nintendo Switch for a physical version? According to US Gamer, it comes down to the cost of producing Switch cartridges; these are apparently more expensive to produce than discs, thus, the price difference.

We have followed up with Rockstar in an attempt to get more details. We'll report back with any information we receive.

The Switch edition includes the full original game and all previously released expansions. Specific to the Switch version will be gesture-based controls with the Joy-Cons. Also included is HD rumble and new camera angles: wide and over-the-shoulder. Additionally, there will be "contextual touch-screen controls" for when playing in portable mode.

L.A. Noire for Switch launches on November 14, which is the same day that the game's PS4, Xbox One, and HTC Vive versions arrive.