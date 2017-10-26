New LA Noire Trailer Shows The Game Off In 4K

Rockstar is bringing its 2011 crime drama LA Noire to a host of new platforms this fall. Today, the publisher shared a new trailer that shows off the visual improvements players can expect from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

The new trailer, which you can watch below, showcases the game running in 4K, which will be possible on both PS4 Pro and Xbox One X; the game will output at native 1080p on the standard PS4 and Xbox One. To get the full effect from the trailer, you'll need to watch it on a 4K display.

Along with a host of visual improvements, the upcoming re-release of LA Noire will include all of the game's DLC expansions. A modified version called LA Noire: The VR Case Files will also be released for HTC Vive. That package will include "seven select cases rebuilt for VR."

LA Noire releases on November 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, making it Rockstar's first game for Nintendo's console. It arrives on Switch within a week of two other mature titles, Doom and Skyrim. The Switch version includes some exclusive gesture-based controls; however, a physical copy will retail for $10 more than on other consoles.