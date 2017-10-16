Doom's Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

After unveiling a surprise Switch port of Doom during a recent Direct presentation, Nintendo has now revealed when you'll be able to play the portable version. Doom will launch for Nintendo Switch on November 10 this year.

The company had previously given a "Holiday 2017" release window, choosing not to reveal a specific date. Thankfully, we now know exactly when we'll be able to shoot monsters in hell while on the go. In addition, Nintendo has posted a new video about the port--take a look at the developer interview below.

Doom's Switch port includes the full game, incorporating the single-player campaign, Arcade Mode, multiplayer, and all DLC previously released. For more, check out some Doom on Switch gameplay. Another Bethesda game, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, is also heading to Nintendo Switch, though no release window more specific than "2018" has been shared.

Doom first launched on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2016. Our critic, Peter Brown, awarded the game an 8/10. "The loud and chaotic campaign is Doom's strongest component," he wrote. "It's straightforward and simple, but it serves its purpose: to thrust you into increasingly dire scenarios fueled by rage and the spirit of heavy metal.

|Many shooters chase the thrill Doom delivers, but few are as potent in their execution. It captures the essence of what made the classic Doom games touchstones of their day, and translates it to suit modern palates with impressively rendered hellscapes and a steady influx of tantalizing upgrades. Doom is the product of a tradition as old as shooters, and while it's not the model to follow in every case, modern shooters could learn a thing or two from Doom's honed and unadulterated identity." Read more in our full Doom review.