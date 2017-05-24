Nintendo Switch Fighter Arms' File Size Revealed

The digital version of Nintendo's upcoming fighting game, Arms, will take up less space on your Switch than you might think. According to a screengrab of the game's store listing from Reddit user aftheblackguy, the brawler weighs in at just 2.2 GB.

This is for the UK version of the title, but US and Australian versions will likely be similar to that figure. Take a look at the screengrab below.

The figure means purchasing Arms digitally will take up around 7% of your Switch's internal memory. By comparison, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild takes up 13.4 GB on Switch, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comes in at 6.75 GB. If you're already struggling for space on your Switch, you'll be glad to hear the device supports memory cards of up to 2 TB. Check out our list of the best micro SD cards for the Nintendo Switch, and take a look at the file sizes for a bunch of other Switch games.

In other Arms news, a new Japanese trailer was recently revealed, showing off the game's different control schemes, characters, and game modes. Take a look at that here.

If you can't wait to try Arms for yourself, you don't have long to wait. A free demo--or "Global Testpunch," as Nintendo is calling it--is coming, starting this weekend. The full game, meanwhile, launches for Nintendo Switch on June 16--take a look at our recent Arms preview for more.